Left Menu

Screen Time: Balancing Act for Parents and Kids

The extensive use of screens in households impacts both parents and children. While managing screen time is crucial for kids' development, it also affects parental health and behavior. Positive modeling and setting appropriate boundaries can help families maintain healthier screen habits and mitigate negative consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:07 IST
Screen Time: Balancing Act for Parents and Kids
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a world where screens dominate everyday life, parents face the challenge of setting boundaries not only for their children's screen time but also for their own. Recent research points to the far-reaching impacts of excessive screen time, highlighting its role in developmental delays in children and health issues in adults.

Screens are integral to modern life, but their excessive use can displace critical parent-child interactions, affecting children's communication and problem-solving skills. Additionally, when parents spend too much time on devices, it often results in diminished attentiveness towards their kids, especially during key routines like meal times.

The implications extend to physical and mental health. Sedentary screen time is linked to poor health outcomes, yet encouraging breaks and mentally active screen use can foster better screen habits. Recommendations include minimizing passive screen activities and modeling positive screen behavior to promote a balanced digital lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024