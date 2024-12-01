Iceland's Political Shift: Social Democrats Surge Amid Economic Woes

Iceland is witnessing a possible political shift as the centre-left Social Democrats appear poised to secure the most votes in a snap election. This potential change indicates that the nation's political landscape may soon be disrupted.

The North Atlantic island, home to 384,000 residents, has experienced relative stability since 2017, thriving through tourism, fisheries, and cost-effective geothermal and hydroelectric aluminium production. However, rising inflation and near-record borrowing costs have triggered an economic slowdown, pushing these concerns to the voters' forefront.

A series of volcanic eruptions have adversely impacted tourism, displacing thousands and necessitating costly infrastructure repairs. Despite a snowstorm potentially delaying vote tallies, the ruling coalition led by the Independence Party may face displacement, with the pro-EU Social Democrats and the Liberal Reform Party possibly securing a significant portion of votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)