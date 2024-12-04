Tragic Event: UnitedHealth Executive Fatally Shot in NYC

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, met a tragic fate when he was fatally shot outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning. Various media reports, citing police officials, confirmed the incident. According to the New York Police Department, a man was shot in front of the Hilton's address around 6:40 a.m. ET and was later declared dead at a nearby hospital, though the victim's identity remains unconfirmed by the authorities.

Investigations revealed to CNN that the gunman had been in the vicinity for a while, apparently waiting for Thompson's arrival. The New York Times further reported that police consider this attack a targeted one. The suspect, described as wearing a black face mask and a gray backpack, managed to flee the scene on foot, and a search is underway.

UnitedHealth Group, which was conducting an investor event at the Hilton on the day of the incident, had to cancel the remaining sessions. Chief Executive Andrew Witty addressed attendees about an hour into the event, explaining the need for cancellation due to a serious medical situation involving a team member. Despite requests, UnitedHealth has not issued a comment. Thompson's leadership at UnitedHealthcare began in 2021, following a career at the company since 2004, according to company records.

(With inputs from agencies.)