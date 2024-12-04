Tragedy in Midtown: UnitedHealth Executive Fatally Shot

In a shocking event, Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance arm, was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel on Wednesday morning. The attack, described by police as targeted, left the health insurance community in shock, leading to the abrupt cancellation of UnitedHealth's investor conference.

According to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the suspect was lying in wait outside the Hilton on Sixth Avenue before Thompson's arrival. The police are now on the hunt for the masked suspect, last seen in Central Park, and have released surveillance images showing the suspect with a gray backpack.

UnitedHealth executives expressed profound grief over Thompson's death, with CEO Andrew Witty addressing attendees shortly after the shooting, marking the end of the investor event. Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz also expressed condolences, emphasizing the significant loss to both the business and healthcare sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)