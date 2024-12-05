Left Menu

Thryve Digital Health Shines at Indian CSR Awards 2024

Thryve Digital Health, a leader in healthcare technology services, received prestigious awards at the Indian CSR Awards 2024 for its outstanding CSR initiatives. The company was recognized for innovative programs under 'Thryve for Good,' highlighting community engagements in various sectors, including healthcare and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:42 IST
Thryve Digital Health, a prominent player in healthcare technology and operations, garnered significant accolades at the Indian CSR Awards 2024, marking its excellence in corporate social responsibility. The organization clinched two major awards: Best CSR Head of the Year and the Best CSR Brand Activation Award.

The awards underscore Thryve's impactful initiatives under its 'Thryve for Good' program. Spearheaded by Arvind Srinivasan, CSR Head and CFO, the initiatives include Thryve Med Support for underprivileged healthcare, Thryve Scribe Duty for visually impaired students, and Thryve Eco Warriors for environmental efforts.

Thryve Digital Health's focus on societal welfare and sustainable innovation cements its standing in the HealthTechOps sector. Its transformative solutions continue to drive social change, enhancing the health and well-being of numerous communities across India.

