HappiZest: Pioneering Corporate India's Wellness Revolution

Corporate India is confronting a growing employee burnout crisis, pushing companies to implement wellness initiatives. In response, Happiest Health has launched 'HappiZest,' a holistic wellbeing program offering a complimentary 30-day trial. This initiative aims to improve both physical and mental health, fostering a balanced, productive workforce.

With stress, unhealthy lifestyles, and long hours affecting corporate India, troubling statistics reveal 30% of individuals are impacted by diabetes, pre-diabetes, and rising obesity rates. Concurrently, mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and burnout are increasingly common, diminishing productivity and employee satisfaction. The workforce faces a wellness crisis, highlighting the urgency for companies to invest in their employees' wellbeing.

HappiZest, ensuring comprehensive solutions to these challenges, focuses on fostering healthy lifestyle choices through exercise, meditation, and nutrition advice. Arvind Krishnan, President & CEO, Wellness Business at Happiest Health, expresses the pressing need to tackle lifestyle diseases and mental health concerns. The program features affordable pricing for businesses of all sizes, integrating seamlessly into workplace routines to promote sustainable employee wellness practices.

