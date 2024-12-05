Manhunt in Manhattan: UnitedHealth CEO Murder Sparks Urgent Search

New York police are intensively searching for the assailant who fatally shot UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel. The deadly event has sparked citywide urgency as investigators seek to understand the motive behind the brazen and targeted attack, which occurred Wednesday before the company's major investor conference.

Security footage captured the gunman, who approached Thompson from behind wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a balaclava, before fleeing towards Central Park on an electric bike. While police have yet to identify a suspect, they released several images from area surveillance cameras, further requesting public assistance in identifying the perpetrator.

The murder took place amidst the bustling holiday season in New York, coinciding with the annual Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center. Despite this tragedy, the event proceeded with heightened security. In response, UnitedHealth, a leader in U.S. health insurance, expressed condolences to Thompson's family. The CEO had been with the company since 2004 and headed UnitedHealthcare since April 2021.

