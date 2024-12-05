Insurer Tactics Under Fire: 'Delay, Deny, Defend'

A fatal shooting involving UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has drawn significant attention due to the messages inscribed on the gunman's ammunition: "deny, defend, depose." Although police have yet to officially link the shooting to these terms, they have ignited widespread outrage and discussion.

The phrase "delay, deny, defend" is commonly used by critics to describe controversial tactics employed by insurers, including delaying payments, denying claims, and defending their actions. This has become a rallying cry for many seeking reform. The message resonates with a 2010 book title that criticized the industry extensively.

As frustrations mount over increasing interference by insurers in healthcare access, debates continue over the ethics and necessity of practices like prior authorisations. Reports have highlighted a surge in claim denials among leading insurers like UnitedHealthcare, reflecting growing public discontent with their methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)