FDA Faces Heat Over Role in Obesity Crisis Amid Leadership Shift

In a tense Senate committee hearing, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf defended the agency's efforts to tackle the nation's obesity crisis. Califf, who appeared before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, was questioned over FDA's regulation of the food and beverage industry.

The hearing coincided with the recent announcement of President-elect Donald Trump's selection of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy, known for his critical stance on nutrition labels and weight-loss drugs, emphasized cleaning up school lunches to prevent diet-related diseases.

Califf highlighted the FDA's substantial reorganization aimed at addressing nutrition and food chemical issues. He urged senators to partner with the agency for better funding and resources as the FDA undergoes leadership change, with Martin Makary nominated to succeed him.

