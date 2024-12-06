Left Menu

More than 100 students hospitalised in Chandrapur; food poisoning suspected

More than 100 students were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Maharashtras Chandrapur district, an official said on Friday.A total of 106 students of Zilla Parishad school in Pardi in the districts Saoli tehsil had meals in the institution on Wednesday afternoon and then complained of stomach ache and experienced vomiting later that night, the official said.After they reached school on Thursday, the students showed the same symptoms.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 16:39 IST
More than 100 students hospitalised in Chandrapur; food poisoning suspected
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

More than 100 students were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Friday.

A total of 106 students of Zilla Parishad school in Pardi in the district's Saoli tehsil had meals in the institution on Wednesday afternoon and then complained of stomach ache and experienced vomiting later that night, the official said.

''After they reached school on Thursday, the students showed the same symptoms. So they were first taken to the rural hospital and primary health centre. They were shifted to other facilities later. Currently, 62 students are in the sub-district hospital in Mul tehsil, 20 in Gadchiroli district hospital, 17 in Saoli and the rest in Chandrapur's Government Medical College and Hospital,'' district civil surgeon Dr Mahadeo Chinchole said.

''The students are in stable condition and are under observation at these hospitals. The food samples have been collected by the Food and Drug Administration for analysis as part of the probe,'' Chinchole added.

Senior BJP leader and MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar directed the administration to take all efforts to provide the best treatment to students.

He asked the district authorities to thoroughly probe the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024