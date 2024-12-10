Left Menu

New Insights into Face Perception in Autistic Children

A recent study by researchers from the University of Houston reveals differing patterns in how autistic children perceive and process human faces. By tracking eye movements, it was discovered that autistic children are more exploratory in their gaze, focusing on non-social regions, which suggests a unique approach to social visual processing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:57 IST
New Insights into Face Perception in Autistic Children
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers from the University of Houston have unveiled groundbreaking findings on how autistic children perceive human faces. This study, published in Biological Psychiatry, monitored the eye movements of nearly 400 children to understand social perception behaviors in those with autism.

Results indicated that children on the autism spectrum displayed an 'exploratory' eye movement pattern, concentrating on non-social regions of the face before focusing on socially relevant features. This pattern contrasts sharply with the more direct focus seen in non-autistic children, highlighting a distinct perceptual process.

Study author, Jason Griffin, noted that understanding these eye movement patterns could be crucial in identifying autism-related challenges and improving facial processing skills in autistic children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024