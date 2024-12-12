Left Menu

Mpox Vaccination Breakthrough: Japan Delivers Vital Doses to Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is set to receive three million mpox vaccine doses from Japan, initially developed for smallpox by KM Biologics. This delivery will enable the vaccination of children against the deadly infection. The move comes after overcoming a legal hurdle and promises significant progress in controlling the outbreak.

Updated: 12-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

The Democratic Republic of Congo is poised to receive a crucial shipment of three million mpox vaccine doses from Japan, aimed at protecting vulnerable children against the deadly infection, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Japan had initially pledged this donation in September, offering vaccines developed by KM Biologics, but legal challenges delayed the delivery. Now, with these hurdles overcome, hopes are high that the doses, designed for smallpox and effective against mpox, will help curb the outbreak which the WHO has deemed a global public health emergency.

Jean Kaseya, director general of Africa CDC, confirmed that the vaccines are vital, especially as over 44% of the confirmed cases in Congo are children under 15. A Japanese delegation is set to visit Congo to train health workers on administering the vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

