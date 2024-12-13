Unexpected Shrink in UK Economy Stirs Pound

The pound declined on Friday after official data revealed a surprising contraction in the British economy for October.

This 0.1% shrinkage, contrary to the 0.1% growth forecasted by economists in a Reuters poll, has prompted traders to speculate about potential speedier rate cuts by the Bank of England next year.

Sterling initially dipped by up to 0.3% before settling at a 0.24% decrease, valuing it at $1.2642.

