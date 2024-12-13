UK GDP Dip: Policy Challenges Ahead
UK's GDP shrank unexpectedly by 0.1% in October, which British finance minister Rachel Reeves described as disappointing. Despite the figures, Reeves emphasized the government's commitment to implementing policies aimed at boosting long-term economic growth.
British finance minister Rachel Reeves expressed disappointment over the latest GDP figures showing an unexpected economic contraction of 0.1% in October.
In a statement issued on Friday, Reeves called the shrinking GDP figures 'disappointing'.
She reassured that the government is dedicated to enacting policies designed to foster long-term growth, aiming to reverse the downward trend.
