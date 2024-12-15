Left Menu

Gas Leak Incident at Mahesh Nagar Coaching Institute Raises Safety Concerns

Ten students from a coaching institute in Mahesh Nagar were hospitalized after fainting, caused by a suspected gas leak from a drain. They experienced breathing difficulties and severe headaches. Officials ruled out food poisoning and reported that the students' conditions are stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-12-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected gas leak at a coaching institute in Mahesh Nagar led to the hospitalization of ten students, authorities confirmed on Sunday evening. The students suffered from difficulty in breathing and severe headaches before being escorted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police reported that the incident was sparked by smoke from a kitchen on the building's terrace, alongside the suspected gas leak from a drain. The swift response ensured the students' safety, and their conditions were declared stable soon after.

Despite initial fears, officials have dismissed the possibility of food poisoning. Medical experts affirm that the students' ailments align with symptoms of inhaling noxious gases, indicating no long-term health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

