Gas Leak Incident at Mahesh Nagar Coaching Institute Raises Safety Concerns

A suspected gas leak at a coaching institute in Mahesh Nagar led to the hospitalization of ten students, authorities confirmed on Sunday evening. The students suffered from difficulty in breathing and severe headaches before being escorted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police reported that the incident was sparked by smoke from a kitchen on the building's terrace, alongside the suspected gas leak from a drain. The swift response ensured the students' safety, and their conditions were declared stable soon after.

Despite initial fears, officials have dismissed the possibility of food poisoning. Medical experts affirm that the students' ailments align with symptoms of inhaling noxious gases, indicating no long-term health risks.

