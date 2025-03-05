Pope Francis Faces Longest Hospitalization Amid Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis was resting comfortably on Wednesday, following a night spent using a ventilation mask as he continues hospital treatment for double pneumonia.

The latest update from the Vatican indicates he had a restful night, waking around 8 am. Despite an ongoing stable condition, the pope's prognosis remains guarded, suggesting he is not yet out of danger.

The 88-year-old pontiff, known to have chronic lung issues, previously had part of a lung removed. This week's respiratory crises have been a setback in his recovery. Hospitalized since February 14, this constitutes the longest stay of his papacy.

