Pope Francis Faces Longest Hospitalization Amid Pneumonia Battle
Pope Francis is undergoing hospital treatment for double pneumonia, resting with a ventilation mask. The Vatican reports his condition as stable but not yet out of danger. This marks his longest hospital stay during his 12-year papacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:33 IST
Pope Francis was resting comfortably on Wednesday, following a night spent using a ventilation mask as he continues hospital treatment for double pneumonia.
The latest update from the Vatican indicates he had a restful night, waking around 8 am. Despite an ongoing stable condition, the pope's prognosis remains guarded, suggesting he is not yet out of danger.
The 88-year-old pontiff, known to have chronic lung issues, previously had part of a lung removed. This week's respiratory crises have been a setback in his recovery. Hospitalized since February 14, this constitutes the longest stay of his papacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope Francis
- Pneumonia
- Vatican
- Hospitalization
- Respiratory
- Care
- Catholic
- Church
- Recovery
- Crisis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics
Sattva Sukun Lifecare's Revenue and Profit Skyrocket: Strong Q3 Performance
Healthcare Crisis Sparks Protest in Gilgit-Baltistan Village
Bomb Scare Halts Mumbai-Bound Trains: A Security Alert
Remedium Lifecare's Breakthrough: A New Era in Pharma