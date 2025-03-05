Left Menu

Pope Francis Faces Longest Hospitalization Amid Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis is undergoing hospital treatment for double pneumonia, resting with a ventilation mask. The Vatican reports his condition as stable but not yet out of danger. This marks his longest hospital stay during his 12-year papacy.

Updated: 05-03-2025 13:33 IST
Pope Francis Faces Longest Hospitalization Amid Pneumonia Battle
Pope Francis

Pope Francis was resting comfortably on Wednesday, following a night spent using a ventilation mask as he continues hospital treatment for double pneumonia.

The latest update from the Vatican indicates he had a restful night, waking around 8 am. Despite an ongoing stable condition, the pope's prognosis remains guarded, suggesting he is not yet out of danger.

The 88-year-old pontiff, known to have chronic lung issues, previously had part of a lung removed. This week's respiratory crises have been a setback in his recovery. Hospitalized since February 14, this constitutes the longest stay of his papacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

