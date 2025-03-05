Kalpana Raghavendar Clarifies Sleeping Pill Overdose Amidst Hospitalization
Singer Kalpana Raghavendar was hospitalized after consuming an overdose of prescribed sleeping pills. She clarified that it was not a suicide attempt. The incident was triggered by a personal disagreement with her daughter, and her current health condition is stable. Her family confirms it was an unintentional overdose.
Following her hospitalization due to an overdose of sleeping pills, famed Tamil-Telugu singer Kalpana Raghavendar reassured fans and officials on Wednesday that she did not attempt suicide. Instead, the singer explained she inadvertently took too many pills in her struggle to sleep, exacerbated by personal stress.
The overdose incident came to light when Kalpana's husband could not reach her, which led to intervention by the Colony Welfare Association and the police. On their arrival, they found her in an unconscious state and promptly transported her to the hospital where she is now stable.
Amidst rumors of a suicide attempt, Kalpana's daughter clarified to the press that her mother had merely misjudged a dosage of her insomnia medication—prescribed to mitigate life stress—restating that it was not a deliberate act and affirming that their family remains unified and supportive.
