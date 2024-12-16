Left Menu

Bitcoin Reaches New Heights Under Crypto-Friendly President

Bitcoin soared over 3% to surpass $105,000 in Asian trading following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president. Known for advocating cryptocurrencies, Trump’s ascent has bolstered Bitcoin’s rise to an unprecedented peak of $105,142, settling at $104,760, marking a historic milestone for digital currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 05:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 05:12 IST
Bitcoin Reaches New Heights Under Crypto-Friendly President
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin, the prominent digital currency, experienced a significant jump on Monday, surpassing a record high of $105,000 during early Asian trading.

The cryptocurrency has been on an upward trajectory following the election of Republican Donald Trump, a known supporter of digital currencies.

Bitcoin achieved an all-time high of $105,142, eventually settling at $104,760, up by 3.3% from its previous value.

