Bitcoin Reaches New Heights Under Crypto-Friendly President
Bitcoin soared over 3% to surpass $105,000 in Asian trading following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president. Known for advocating cryptocurrencies, Trump’s ascent has bolstered Bitcoin’s rise to an unprecedented peak of $105,142, settling at $104,760, marking a historic milestone for digital currencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 05:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 05:12 IST
