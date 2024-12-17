Madhya Pradesh Battles Widespread Child Malnutrition in Anganwadi Centres

Madhya Pradesh is grappling with a significant child malnutrition issue, as confirmed by data released to the state legislative assembly on Tuesday. The findings revealed that at least 5.41 lakh underweight children were registered across anganwadi centres this year.

Dhar district emerged as the most affected with 35,950 underweight children, followed by Khargone and Barwani at 24,596 and 21,940, respectively. Bhopal, the state capital, reported 12,199 such cases, while Indore accounted for 11,437.

State Minister for Women and Child Development, Nirmala Bhuria, disclosed this information in response to an inquiry by MLA Mohan Singh Rathore. She also outlined the nutritional measures being employed, presenting a food chart for children attending anganwadi centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)