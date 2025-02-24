Left Menu

Millets: A Nutritional Boost for SSB Troops

A special session promoting millet usage was held for SSB troops and their families. Padma Shri awardee Khader Valli Dudekula emphasized millets' health benefits, attracting about 750 attendees and remote participants nationwide. The session supports the Union home ministry's directive for including millets in troop diets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent effort to boost the health of its personnel, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organized a special session emphasizing the integration of millets into daily diets. The initiative, aimed at fostering a healthier lifestyle, was led by Dr. Khader Valli Dudekula, who shared his expertise as a renowned scientist and advocate for millet nutrition.

Held at an SSB camp with approximately 750 attendees present, the session highlighted the potential of millets to enhance wellness and prevent lifestyle diseases. The event was supported by Sandiksha, the force's wives' welfare association, and reached even more personnel through video conferencing across the country.

The Union home ministry has advised central armed police forces, including SSB, to significantly incorporate millets into their meal plans, aligning with broader health objectives for India's border security forces. SSB's core function includes guarding unfenced borders with Nepal and Bhutan, while also executing internal security duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

