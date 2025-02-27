Exploring the Future: #RightWayToProtein Campaign Paves Way for Sustainable Nutrition
On World Protein Day 2025, Right to Protein announced the theme #RightWayToProtein, aiming to educate people about informed protein choices for health and sustainability. Backed by the U.S. Soybean Export Council, the initiative seeks to foster protein awareness across South Asia, emphasizing quality and accessibility of protein for all.
- Country:
- India
The Right to Protein initiative, now in its sixth year, launched the theme #RightWayToProtein on World Protein Day 2025, aiming to boost awareness about sustainable protein consumption. Supported by the U.S. Soybean Export Council, the campaign focuses on educating the masses about making informed protein decisions to enhance health and sustain well-being.
This year's theme emphasizes the need for quality and accessibility of protein, moving beyond mere sufficiency. The initiative seeks to target diverse sources, ensuring the population receives not just enough protein but quality protein. This approach is rooted in promoting nutrient-dense, sustainable solutions across South Asia.
Leading voices from the industry, including orthopedic surgeon Manan Vora and leaders from the U.S. Soybean Export Council and Hello Tempayy, highlighted the vital role of protein in daily diets. Newly emerging brands like SuperYou also push to normalize protein consumption, making it an integral part of everyday modern living. The campaign's impact is further expanded through strategic partnerships and community engagement across various platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Paul Kapur: Leading the Future of US-South Asian Relations
US-India Defense Deal Sparks Regional Tensions in South Asia
Egis Expands Cost Management Services in Middle East and South Asia
Campus Clash at South Asian University Sparks Debate Over Religious Freedom
Clash Erupts at South Asian University Over Mess Food Preferences