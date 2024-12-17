River of Illness: Rising Cancer Cases Linked to Ghaggar's Pollution

In the winter session of Parliament, Sirsa MP Kumari Selja addressed the alarming rise in cancer cases in Haryana, associating the increase with pollution in the Ghaggar River.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has confirmed a study linking elevated cancer risk to pollution from river drains, revealing high levels of lead, iron, and aluminum above safe limits.

Despite efforts like sewage treatment and financial aid for patients, facilities remain inadequate, forcing many to seek treatment outside the state, according to Selja.

(With inputs from agencies.)