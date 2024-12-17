Left Menu

A New Era in Medicine: Alabama Woman Thrives with Pig Kidney Transplant

Towana Looney, an Alabama woman, is recovering well after receiving a gene-edited pig kidney transplant last month, freeing her from eight years on dialysis. As the latest in xenotransplantation efforts, Looney's case represents a significant step forward in potentially saving human lives using animal organs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:03 IST
In Alabama, Towana Looney's life has dramatically changed following a groundbreaking pig kidney transplant that liberated her from eight arduous years of dialysis. Notably healthier than prior recipients, Looney's experience marks a pivotal moment as scientists advance efforts to utilize animal organs for human transplants, a process known as xenotransplantation.

This significant medical milestone was led by Dr. Robert Montgomery at NYU Langone Health, with Looney already discharged just 11 days post-surgery. As she recovers, doctors closely monitor her progress, adjusting her medications and anticipating her return to Alabama within three months. Meanwhile, the medical community studies the transplant to glean insights for future procedures.

This experimental procedure brings hope to thousands on the US transplant list. Genetic modifications to make pig organs more compatible with human bodies reflect ongoing innovation to meet high demand. Looney's journey highlights the potential and challenges of breaking new ground in xenotransplantation, across challenges FDA and adverse outcomes of earlier trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

