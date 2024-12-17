Unveiling the Mystery Disease in the DRC: Severe Malaria's Hidden Impact

The Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry announced on Tuesday that an unidentified illness circulating in the Panzi health zone has been diagnosed as a severe form of malaria.

Local authorities initially speculated about the unknown disease after it claimed 143 lives in Kwango province in November. The health ministry's statement has now pinpointed severe malaria exacerbated by respiratory issues and malnutrition as the cause.

Since October 2020, there have been 592 reported cases with a 6.2% fatality rate, highlighting the need for urgent intervention against this public health threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)