Innovative Double-Pacemaker Implant Shatters Indian Medical Records

In a landmark medical achievement, doctors at Gurugram's Paras Hospital have reported the successful re-implantation of the world's smallest pacemaker, the Micra, in an 88-year-old patient. This marks the first time in India that a second Micra pacemaker has been successfully implanted in the same heart.

The initial energizing of the patient with a temporary pacing catheter safeguarded against heart perforation, setting the stage for the historic re-implantation.

Through specialized imaging and an innovative approach, medical staff minimized life-threatening risks, ensuring autonomous function of both pacemakers without discontinuing critical blood-thinning medication.

(With inputs from agencies.)