Innovative Double-Pacemaker Implant Shatters Indian Medical Records
At Paras Hospital in Gurugram, doctors successfully implanted a second Micra pacemaker—the world’s smallest—in an 88-year-old patient for the first time in India. This complex procedure was necessary due to battery depletion in the first pacemaker, which caused severe symptoms in the patient.
In a landmark medical achievement, doctors at Gurugram's Paras Hospital have reported the successful re-implantation of the world's smallest pacemaker, the Micra, in an 88-year-old patient. This marks the first time in India that a second Micra pacemaker has been successfully implanted in the same heart.
The initial energizing of the patient with a temporary pacing catheter safeguarded against heart perforation, setting the stage for the historic re-implantation.
Through specialized imaging and an innovative approach, medical staff minimized life-threatening risks, ensuring autonomous function of both pacemakers without discontinuing critical blood-thinning medication.
