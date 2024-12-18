Left Menu

Innovative Double-Pacemaker Implant Shatters Indian Medical Records

At Paras Hospital in Gurugram, doctors successfully implanted a second Micra pacemaker—the world’s smallest—in an 88-year-old patient for the first time in India. This complex procedure was necessary due to battery depletion in the first pacemaker, which caused severe symptoms in the patient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:43 IST
Innovative Double-Pacemaker Implant Shatters Indian Medical Records
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark medical achievement, doctors at Gurugram's Paras Hospital have reported the successful re-implantation of the world's smallest pacemaker, the Micra, in an 88-year-old patient. This marks the first time in India that a second Micra pacemaker has been successfully implanted in the same heart.

The initial energizing of the patient with a temporary pacing catheter safeguarded against heart perforation, setting the stage for the historic re-implantation.

Through specialized imaging and an innovative approach, medical staff minimized life-threatening risks, ensuring autonomous function of both pacemakers without discontinuing critical blood-thinning medication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024