Novo Nordisk's CagriSema Misses Weight Loss Target, Shares Plunge

Novo Nordisk's experimental obesity drug, CagriSema, showed a 22.7% weight reduction in trials, less than the anticipated 25%. The results led to a significant drop in the company's stock value. Analysts express concerns over patient adherence and drug tolerability, despite potential long-term commercial viability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Novo Nordisk has faced a significant setback after its trial results for the experimental obesity drug CagriSema fell short of expectations, leading to a substantial loss in market value.

Despite achieving a 22.7% weight reduction in patients, the outcome was below the targeted 25% reduction, disappointing investors and analysts.

Experts highlight concerns regarding the drug's tolerability and patient adherence, even as future commercial prospects remain viable. The company plans to adjust its strategies to demonstrate improved efficacy in forthcoming studies.

