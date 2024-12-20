Novo Nordisk's CagriSema Misses Weight Loss Target, Shares Plunge

Novo Nordisk has faced a significant setback after its trial results for the experimental obesity drug CagriSema fell short of expectations, leading to a substantial loss in market value.

Despite achieving a 22.7% weight reduction in patients, the outcome was below the targeted 25% reduction, disappointing investors and analysts.

Experts highlight concerns regarding the drug's tolerability and patient adherence, even as future commercial prospects remain viable. The company plans to adjust its strategies to demonstrate improved efficacy in forthcoming studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)