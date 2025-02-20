Stock Markets Shake Amid Trump's Tariff Storm

Global stocks faced turbulence on Thursday as Asian markets, among others, felt the strain of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies. Geopolitical tensions and cautious stances from Federal Reserve policymakers added to the anxious mood, driving gold prices to new heights and boosting the Japanese yen against the dollar.

European market futures suggested a subdued opening following a significant drop in the STOXX 600 index. President Trump's tariff announcements, spanning sectors like pharmaceuticals and automotive imports, fueled fears of an impending trade war. Additionally, Trump's derogatory remarks about Ukrainian President Zelenskiy have heightened geopolitical concerns.

Market analysts suggest that Trump's moves might be strategic tactics, yet investor jitters remain high. As the yen achieves a two-month high, uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy, coupled with tariff impacts, looms large. Meanwhile, gold and tech shares present both challenges and opportunities for investors navigating these turbulent times.

