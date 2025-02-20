Left Menu

Stock Markets Shake Amid Trump's Tariff Storm

Amid President Trump's tariff proposals and geopolitical tensions, global stocks wavered cautiously. The risk-off sentiment lifted gold prices to record highs while the Japanese yen strengthened. Investors are bracing for increased volatility, with Trump's policies impacting Federal Reserve strategies and market outlooks uncertain.

Updated: 20-02-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:18 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Global stocks faced turbulence on Thursday as Asian markets, among others, felt the strain of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies. Geopolitical tensions and cautious stances from Federal Reserve policymakers added to the anxious mood, driving gold prices to new heights and boosting the Japanese yen against the dollar.

European market futures suggested a subdued opening following a significant drop in the STOXX 600 index. President Trump's tariff announcements, spanning sectors like pharmaceuticals and automotive imports, fueled fears of an impending trade war. Additionally, Trump's derogatory remarks about Ukrainian President Zelenskiy have heightened geopolitical concerns.

Market analysts suggest that Trump's moves might be strategic tactics, yet investor jitters remain high. As the yen achieves a two-month high, uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy, coupled with tariff impacts, looms large. Meanwhile, gold and tech shares present both challenges and opportunities for investors navigating these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

