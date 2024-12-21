Left Menu

Defying Age: Cheng Chen's Weightlifting Triumph

Cheng Chen Chin-Mei, a 90-year-old weightlifter from Taipei, competes in weightlifting to improve her health despite her Parkinson's diagnosis. The nonagenarian participates in a competition aimed at promoting fitness among senior citizens, highlighting the benefits of exercise for posture, muscle health, and overall well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:36 IST
In an inspiring display of strength and resilience, Cheng Chen Chin-Mei, a 90-year-old from Taipei, competed in a weightlifting event, lifting up to 45 kg. Her participation is not only a personal achievement but also an encouragement to many elderly citizens to engage in physical activity.

After her diagnosis with Parkinson's disease, Cheng Chen, spurred by her granddaughter, began weightlifting last year, resulting in significant improvements to her posture and overall health. At the event held in Taipei, she was joined by 44 other senior participants, highlighting a growing trend towards fitness in Taiwan's aging society.

The government, acknowledging the importance of such initiatives, has established fitness centers tailored to older adults. Weightlifting exercises like the hex bar deadlift are recommended for their potential to prevent muscle loss and reduce fall risks, as noted by Cheng Yu-shao of LKK Wellness, the event organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

