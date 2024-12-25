Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China's WuXi to sell Advanced Therapies unit amid US restrictions

China's WuXi AppTec said on Tuesday its subsidiaries have signed a deal with U.S.-based private equity firm Altaris LLC for the sale of its cell and gene therapy manufacturing unit, WuXi Advanced Therapies, for an undisclosed sum. The company, along with other Chinese firms, have been at the center of new U.S. laws aimed at restricting their businesses in the United States due to national security concerns.

Trump transition team plans immediate WHO withdrawal, expert says

Members of Donald Trump's presidential transition team are laying the groundwork for the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organization on the first day of his second term, according to a health law expert familiar with the discussions. "I have it on good authority that he plans to withdraw, probably on Day One or very early in his administration," said Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health at Georgetown University in Washington and director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law.

Global hunger monitor says famine in war-torn Sudan is spreading

By Ryan McNeill, Nafisa Eltahir, Lena Masri, Khalid Abdelaziz, Deborah Nelson and Giulia Paravicini LONDON/CAIRO/DUBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Famine in Sudan has expanded to five areas and will likely spread to another five by May, the global hunger monitor reported Tuesday, while warring parties continue to disrupt humanitarian aid needed to alleviate one of the worst starvation crises in modern times.

Global hunger crisis deepens as major nations skimp on aid

It's a simple but brutal equation: The number of people going hungry or otherwise struggling around the world is rising, while the amount of money the world's wealthiest nations are contributing toward helping them is dropping.

The result: The United Nations says that, at best, it will be able to raise enough money to help about 60% of the 307 million people it predicts will need humanitarian aid next year. That means at least 117 million people won't get food or other assistance in 2025.

Exclusive-Sudan drops out of hunger-monitor system on eve of famine report

The Sudanese government has suspended its participation in the global hunger-monitoring system on the eve of a report that's expected to show famine spreading across the country, a step likely to undercut efforts to address one of the world's largest hunger crises. In a letter dated Dec. 23, the government's agriculture minister said the government is halting its participation in the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system. The letter accused the IPC of "issuing unreliable reports that undermine Sudan's sovereignty and dignity."

Retail investors buy Novo dip after disappointing weight-loss drug data

U.S. retail investor fund flows into Novo Nordisk surged 32-fold on Friday, as the Danish drugmaker's weaker-than-expected obesity drug data offered a rare dip-buying opportunity, according to Vanda Research. Daily net flows climbed to $15.6 million from $0.49 million a day earlier, after eagerly anticipated data showed Novo's experimental drug, CagriSema, helped patients cut 22.7% of their weight—short of the anticipated 25%.

Abbott and DexCom settle glucose monitor patent disputes

Abbott Laboratories and DexCom said on Monday they have reached an agreement to settle all patent disputes between them related to continuous glucose monitoring devices. The agreement will dismiss all pending cases in courts and patent offices worldwide, along with a provision preventing legal action between the companies for patent and appearance disputes for the next 10 years.

Lilly obesity drug Mounjaro to be offered in Britain's NHS after watchdog nod

Eli Lilly's obesity drug Mounjaro will be available through Britain's state health system for some patients from March, after the drugs cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE on Monday gave its blessing. Mounjaro launched in Britain in February but has been available only for those paying privately, mainly through online pharmacies.

Merck to discontinue drug for bacterial infection

Merck will discontinue its drug for a bacterial infection that can lead to fatal diarrhea, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website showed on Monday. The antibody drug, Zinplava, was first approved by the regulator in 2016 to prevent the recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI).

AstraZeneca withdraws application for lung cancer drug in EU

AstraZeneca has voluntarily withdrawn its marketing authorisation application with the EU's medicines regulator for its experimental precision drug for the treatment of a type of lung cancer, it said on Tuesday. The drug, datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), which has been jointly developed with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo, was granted a breakthrough therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month for treatment of the same type of lung cancer when other treatments have failed.

