Left Menu

Baby girl found in 'Ammathottil' on Christmas morning

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-12-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 12:01 IST
Baby girl found in 'Ammathottil' on Christmas morning
  • Country:
  • India

A three-day-old baby girl was found in the ''Ammathottil'' (baby cradle) of the Kerala State Child Welfare Committee here in the early hours of Christmas Day, an official release said here.

This is the 22nd baby received at the Thiruvananthapuram 'Ammathottil' this year, it said.

State Health and Women and Child Development Minister Veena George shared the news on Facebook expressing her delight and inviting the public to suggest a name for the baby, making the event even more memorable.

The 'Ammathottil' programme, run by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, provides a safe space for abandoned, destitute, or relinquished children. These electronic cradles ensure that infants are given a chance at a better life.

Babies found through the 'Ammathottil' are cared for at a state-of-the-art childcare centre in Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram.

The centre operates 24/7, with two doctors, eight nurses, and 76 caretakers ensuring the well-being of the children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024