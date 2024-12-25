Left Menu

Maharashtra minister Sarnaik meets Vinod Kambli, says he is stable

The condition of former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Thane district, was stable, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said after meeting him on Wednesday. Vinod Kambli is a shining name in Indian cricket, who has always made the nation proud with his performances.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 16:54 IST
Maharashtra minister Sarnaik meets Vinod Kambli, says he is stable
  • Country:
  • India

The condition of former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Thane district, was stable, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said after meeting him on Wednesday. Kambli (52) was admitted to Akruti Hospital near Bhiwandi town on December 21 after he developed urinary tract infection. ''Vinod Kambli is a shining name in Indian cricket, who has always made the nation proud with his performances. His eyes still reflect the same determination and fighting spirit that he has always displayed on the field. His condition is currently stable, and I am confident that he will recover soon,'' said Sarnaik, an MLA from Thane, in a post on X.

''I interacted with his family members and assured them that I will make sure he gets the best medical treatment and care,'' the Shiv Sena leader added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024