EMEA Markets Take a Holiday Break
The EMEA Emerging Markets report will not be published on Wednesday, Dec. 26, due to market closures for Christmas. Reuters plans to resume the report on Thursday, Dec. 27. The Bengaluru newsroom made the announcement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:53 IST
The EMEA Emerging Markets report will not be available on December 26, as most markets will be closed for the Christmas holiday.
According to a recent announcement by the Bengaluru newsroom, the publication will resume on December 27, once markets reopen.
This temporary pause is due to the widespread holiday closures in the region, affecting market activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement