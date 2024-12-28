Global Health Alerts: Key Developments in Pharmaceuticals and Diseases
Recent health updates highlight significant strides in pharmaceuticals and disease monitoring. The FDA approved a new injectable cancer drug, while Novartis faces allegations of illegal kickbacks. Kosovo detects its first monkeypox case, the FDA proposes talc testing, and China is enhancing its disease monitoring systems.
In a week filled with significant health updates, the FDA has granted approval for an injectable version of Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo, a prominent cancer medication known for its ability to help the immune system combat cancer.
Meanwhile, Novartis is under scrutiny as a U.S. appeals court resurrected a whistleblower lawsuit alleging illegal tactics were used to promote its multiple sclerosis drug, Gilenya. As this legal battle unfolds, Novartis faces claims of hosting sham events to encourage prescription.
On a global scale, Kosovo reported its first case of monkeypox following a traveler's return from West Africa, prompting increased vigilance. Additionally, the FDA is recommending standardized testing for asbestos in talc cosmetics, and China is implementing enhanced monitoring for emerging respiratory illnesses amidst rising winter cases.
