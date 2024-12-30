Gal Gadot Opens Up About Emergency Surgery for Brain Blood Clot During Pregnancy
Gal Gadot revealed she underwent emergency surgery for a massive blood clot in her brain during her eighth month of pregnancy. She shared her experience on social media, emphasizing the importance of being aware of cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) risks and listening to your body for early diagnosis.
''Wonder Woman'' star Gal Gadot has shared a personal health ordeal, revealing she faced emergency surgery after being diagnosed with a massive blood clot in her brain in the eighth month of her recent pregnancy.
The 39-year-old actor, who recently welcomed her fourth child, Ori, with husband Jaron Varsano, recounted the frightening experience in an Instagram post. She disclosed that her symptoms, including severe headaches, led to the discovery of cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT).
Gadot expressed gratitude for the medical team that treated her, emphasizing the importance of body awareness and early diagnosis. She hopes her story empowers others to take action for their health. The actor also highlighted that CVT affects 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in their 30s, stressing its treatability when identified early.
(With inputs from agencies.)
