Zeno Health Expands Reach with New Store Opening in Panvel

Zeno Health has inaugurated its 182nd store in Panvel, Maharashtra, spearheaded by Panvel Corporator Sameer Balashet Thakur. The company, co-founded by Siddharth Gadia, aims to slash healthcare expenses by 50%, serving 25 lakh customers and saving ₹800 crores on medicines across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:23 IST
Zeno Health has expanded its footprint in Maharashtra by opening its 182nd outlet in Panvel. Panvel Corporator Sameer Balashet Thakur officiated the opening ceremony, marking another milestone for the renowned Healthcare brand.

Siddharth Gadia, Co-Founder and CEO of Zeno Health, emphasized the company's mission to cut down healthcare costs by half. 'We've already impacted 25 lakh customers, saving a whopping ₹800 crores,' he stated.

The new store promises a wide selection of health-related products, spanning prescription and over-the-counter medicines, and wellness products. This expansion is part of Zeno Health's ongoing strategy to make high-quality, affordable generic medicines accessible nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

