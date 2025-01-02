Pharmac Expands Medicine Access with $6.3 Billion Investment

Associate Health Minister David Seymour has commended Pharmac’s progress in expanding access to essential medicines for New Zealanders, driven by the government’s historic $6.294 billion funding allocation over four years.

“Pharmac operates independently, but it must work within the budget constraints set by the government,” Seymour said. “When we came into office, Pharmac was facing a $1.8 billion funding deficit, leaving Kiwis with an uncertain future for medicine access. Fixing this was a priority for us.”

The funding boost, the largest in Pharmac’s history, has enabled significant advancements, including access to four new medicines as part of a multi-product deal negotiated with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

New Cancer and RSV Medicines Now Funded

Effective today, patients will benefit from several newly funded treatments:

Osimertinib (Tagrisso): Funded for advanced non-small-cell lung cancer, available both as a first treatment option and for those who have undergone previous therapies.

Funded for advanced non-small-cell lung cancer, available both as a first treatment option and for those who have undergone previous therapies. Trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu): Available for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients.

Available for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients. Palivizumab (Synagis): Provides protection against RSV for high-risk infants and young children.

Provides protection against RSV for high-risk infants and young children. Budesonide, glycopyrronium, and formoterol triple inhaler (Breztri Aerosphere): Now accessible for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“These additions reflect the government’s focus on ensuring access to world-class medicines for Kiwis,” Seymour noted.

Emphasis on Patient-Centered Innovation

Seymour highlighted Pharmac’s evolving approach, emphasizing its commitment to listening to patient voices and making adjustments based on public consultation.

“Pharmac’s responsiveness to patients and their families is a testament to its adaptability and commitment to patient-centered healthcare,” Seymour said. He cited Pharmac’s recent consultation process for the new medicines bundle as an example, where patient feedback influenced final decisions.

The changes align with expectations outlined in Seymour’s letter to Pharmac and the recommendations of Patient Voice Aotearoa’s white paper. “This is what I expect to see from Pharmac moving forward into 2025,” he added.

A Path Toward a World-Class Health System

The $604 million uplift from the government is facilitating better outcomes for patients, particularly in critical areas such as cancer treatment. Seymour praised Pharmac’s ability to negotiate competitive deals that maximize benefits for New Zealanders.

“This funding and Pharmac’s strategic efforts represent significant progress towards building a world-class health system,” Seymour said. “Expanding opportunities for patients and their families remains a top priority.”

With a robust budget and a patient-focused approach, Pharmac is poised to continue advancing medicine access and improving healthcare outcomes across New Zealand.