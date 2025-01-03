Left Menu

Suposhit Maa Campaign: Ensuring Nutritional Security for Pregnant Women

The 'Suposhit Maa' campaign, launched by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, aims to provide nutrition and health security to pregnant women in impoverished areas of Kota. Over 15,000 women have already benefited from nutrition kits designed by experts since its inception.

In a move to bolster maternal health, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari inaugurated the third phase of the 'Suposhit Maa' campaign in Kota.

This initiative provides nutritional support to 1,500 pregnant women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, distributing essential nutrition kits to ensure maternal and infant well-being.

The campaign, launched in response to infant mortality in 2019, has assisted over 15,000 women in the Kota-Bundi parliamentary area, emphasizing the vital importance of maternal nutrition.

