Left Menu

U.S. Approves Sale of Torpedoes to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned a prospective deal to supply Saudi Arabia with 20 lightweight torpedoes and associated gear, with an estimated value of up to $78.5 million. RTX is the primary contractor for the transaction, reflecting the ongoing defense ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 02:04 IST
U.S. Approves Sale of Torpedoes to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for the potential sale of 20 lightweight torpedoes, alongside essential equipment, to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon revealed on Friday.

These deals, cumulatively, could reach a total value of up to $78.5 million, underscoring the economic scale of such defense exports.

RTX has been designated as the principal contractor, highlighting its pivotal role in this international defense transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025