U.S. Approves Sale of Torpedoes to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for the potential sale of 20 lightweight torpedoes, alongside essential equipment, to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon revealed on Friday.

These deals, cumulatively, could reach a total value of up to $78.5 million, underscoring the economic scale of such defense exports.

RTX has been designated as the principal contractor, highlighting its pivotal role in this international defense transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)