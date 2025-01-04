U.S. Approves Sale of Torpedoes to Saudi Arabia
The U.S. State Department has sanctioned a prospective deal to supply Saudi Arabia with 20 lightweight torpedoes and associated gear, with an estimated value of up to $78.5 million. RTX is the primary contractor for the transaction, reflecting the ongoing defense ties between the two nations.
04-01-2025
The U.S. State Department has given the green light for the potential sale of 20 lightweight torpedoes, alongside essential equipment, to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon revealed on Friday.
These deals, cumulatively, could reach a total value of up to $78.5 million, underscoring the economic scale of such defense exports.
RTX has been designated as the principal contractor, highlighting its pivotal role in this international defense transaction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
