Sky Domination: Russia's Bombing Campaign in Ukraine
Russia has launched over 51,000 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began, the Ukrainian air force reported. Notably, around 40,000 of these bombings occurred in 2024, highlighting the intense military aggression.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:30 IST
In a significant escalation, Russia has unleashed more than 51,000 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine since initiating its full-scale invasion, according to the Ukrainian air force.
The military reported on Thursday that a staggering 40,000 of these strikes were conducted in the year 2024 alone, emphasizing the heightened level of aggression.
This development highlights the intensified military operations and the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths
UPDATE 1-Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen, army says
"Country's legal system aligns with international law": Pakistan Foreign Office amid criticism over military trials
UPDATE 2-Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen, army says
China 2024: Military standoff with India ends in Ladakh, long freeze over