Sky Domination: Russia's Bombing Campaign in Ukraine

In a significant escalation, Russia has unleashed more than 51,000 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine since initiating its full-scale invasion, according to the Ukrainian air force.

The military reported on Thursday that a staggering 40,000 of these strikes were conducted in the year 2024 alone, emphasizing the heightened level of aggression.

This development highlights the intensified military operations and the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)