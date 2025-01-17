Left Menu

Hair Salon Hazards: Unveiling the Risks of Beauty Parlor Stroke Syndrome

Beauty Parlor Stroke Syndrome (BPSS) is a rare condition that poses a health risk during salon visits. Sitting awkwardly at backwash basins can lead to strokes due to neck strain. Precautions like gentle washing and neck support can mitigate the risk, ensuring safe and relaxing hairdresser experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:13 IST
Hair Salon Hazards: Unveiling the Risks of Beauty Parlor Stroke Syndrome
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Going to the salon is often seen as a chance to unwind and indulge, yet for a select few, it can lead to beauty parlor stroke syndrome (BPSS), a rare but serious health issue. The condition stems from awkward neck positioning during hair washing, potentially causing painful and life-threatening strokes.

BPSS was first identified in 1993 by Michael Weintraub, an American neurologist, after he observed stroke-like symptoms in patients post-salon visits. Factors such as overextending the neck and vigorous movements at the washbasin contribute to this risk, often affecting blood vessels supplying the brain.

Though BPSS is rare, awareness of symptoms like headaches and dizziness is crucial. To minimize risk, request to lean forward or use neck support during shampooing. Despite these risks, with proper precautions, haircare remains an important aspect of personal wellness and confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025