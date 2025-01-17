Hair Salon Hazards: Unveiling the Risks of Beauty Parlor Stroke Syndrome

Going to the salon is often seen as a chance to unwind and indulge, yet for a select few, it can lead to beauty parlor stroke syndrome (BPSS), a rare but serious health issue. The condition stems from awkward neck positioning during hair washing, potentially causing painful and life-threatening strokes.

BPSS was first identified in 1993 by Michael Weintraub, an American neurologist, after he observed stroke-like symptoms in patients post-salon visits. Factors such as overextending the neck and vigorous movements at the washbasin contribute to this risk, often affecting blood vessels supplying the brain.

Though BPSS is rare, awareness of symptoms like headaches and dizziness is crucial. To minimize risk, request to lean forward or use neck support during shampooing. Despite these risks, with proper precautions, haircare remains an important aspect of personal wellness and confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)