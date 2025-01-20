WHO Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire and Launches Comprehensive Plan for Health System Recovery

The World Health Organization (WHO) has welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza and the related deal for the release of hostages and prisoners, signaling a moment of hope for millions affected by the devastating conflict. However, the path to recovery remains daunting, with a shattered health system and extensive humanitarian needs demanding urgent attention and substantial international support.

The conflict has left 46,600 people dead and over 110,000 injured, though real figures may be much higher due to incomplete reporting. An estimated 25% of the injured (30,000 people) face life-changing conditions requiring long-term rehabilitation. Only half of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are partially operational, with nearly all healthcare facilities damaged or destroyed. Meanwhile, just 38% of primary healthcare centers remain functional, further straining the delivery of essential services.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the urgent need for collective global action: “Restoring Gaza’s health system will require unprecedented collaboration and resources. The situation demands immediate intervention to address life-threatening needs and to rebuild a system that can support the population's recovery.”

Ceasefire Brings Operational Openings Amid Challenges

WHO is preparing to scale up its response with support from UN health partners such as UNFPA, UNICEF, UNRWA, and 67 Health Cluster partners. However, operational barriers, including security risks, restricted aid routes, and limited access to essential items, must be addressed to enable the flow of resources and personnel into Gaza.

Among the key concerns are:

Medical evacuations for 12,000 critically ill patients requiring specialized care.

Addressing widespread infectious disease outbreaks and growing malnutrition rates, exacerbating the risk of famine.

Ensuring the protection of civilians and healthcare workers amid ongoing instability.

WHO’s 60-Day Health Recovery Plan

The WHO has outlined a 60-day health system restoration plan focused on:

Trauma and emergency care, including the expansion of bed capacity in select hospitals.

Enhancing primary healthcare, targeting child health, noncommunicable diseases, and sexual and reproductive health services.

Scaling up mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) for affected populations.

Rehabilitation of partially damaged health facilities in underserved areas.

Deploying prefabricated clinics and hospitals to expand access in remote or newly accessible regions.

Addressing Broader Needs

Efforts are also underway to:

Strengthen referral systems for critical care within Gaza and facilitate cross-border evacuations.

Enhance nutrition programs for infants and children, addressing alarming malnutrition rates.

Improve immunization efforts and disease surveillance systems to mitigate outbreak risks.

A Call for Global Solidarity

WHO has called on donor nations and the international community to provide billions in funding necessary for recovery, workforce mobilization, and infrastructure rebuilding. The organization also urges parties to the conflict to uphold the ceasefire agreement, prioritize the safety of civilians, and support the rapid restoration of essential services.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, stressed the need for long-term political solutions: “The ceasefire is a critical step, but sustainable peace requires addressing the root causes of the crisis. WHO stands ready to work with all stakeholders to ensure health and dignity for the people of Gaza.”

Long-Term Outlook

WHO’s efforts aim to not only address immediate health needs but also lay the groundwork for a resilient health system capable of supporting Gaza’s recovery. The comprehensive plan reflects a commitment to fostering stability and empowering communities to rebuild amid immense challenges.