Apollo Hospitals Partners with Mayapada Healthcare: A New Chapter in Indonesian Healthcare

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd has partnered with Mayapada Healthcare Group to improve healthcare services in Indonesia. Through this collaboration, they aim to enhance operational services in Batam, leveraging advanced technologies and deploying up to 1,000 specialists. The partnership is expected to set new healthcare standards in Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:40 IST
  • India

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., a prominent healthcare provider from India, has announced a strategic partnership with Mayapada Healthcare Group, a leading Indonesian healthcare entity. This collaboration was formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed recently.

The agreement targets the upcoming Mayapada Healthcare hospital in Batam, Indonesia, where Apollo Hospitals will extend its operational expertise. Both organizations intend to employ cutting-edge technologies such as Tele-Radiology, E-ICU, and artificial intelligence to revolutionize patient care and accessibility.

Approximately 1,000 specialists, including doctors, nurses, and technical experts, will be deployed as part of this initiative. The collaboration aims to redefine healthcare standards by sharing clinical knowledge, improving medical capabilities, and organizing continuing medical education programs in specialized fields like oncology and cardiology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

