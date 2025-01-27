Left Menu

Maharashtra Battles Rising Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases

Maharashtra is deploying expert teams to manage a surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome, with over 100 cases in Pune and a suspected fatality linked to the disease. State health officials are closely monitoring the situation and have initiated surveillance efforts to combat the disorder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:58 IST
A team of seven experts has been deployed in Maharashtra to tackle the growing number of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, according to an official source. The state reported its first suspected GBS-linked fatality in Solapur while Pune has seen its case count surpass 100, state health officials confirmed on Monday.

The disease, which causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, claimed its first victim who traveled to Pune and later died in Solapur. The total GBS cases in Pune reached 101 by Sunday, with 16 patients on ventilators, according to a health department official. One suspected death linked to the disorder has been reported in Solapur.

Authorities have put a Rapid Response Team in place and continue to monitor the afflicted areas in Pune. GBS, though rare, generally does not lead to epidemics, and most patients recover with treatment. Nonetheless, state officials remain vigilant as they seek answers to the sudden rise in cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

