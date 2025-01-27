Left Menu

Contamination Crisis: Water Woes Lead to Neurological Disorder Outbreak in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is witnessing a significant rise in suspected Guillain Barre Syndrome cases, primarily around a contaminated water source in Nanded village, Pune. Health Minister Prakash Abitkar links the surge to suspected water contamination and announces measures to ensure clean water supply and establish accountability.

Updated: 27-01-2025 22:39 IST
  • India

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar revealed that 80% of suspected Guillain Barre Syndrome cases in Pune are reported from Nanded village near a mega well. The spike is likely due to suspected water contamination, prompting immediate action from the state and civic authorities.

The Health Department and Pune Municipal Corporation are investigating the water source, addressing the issue to prevent further cases. Initial tests revealed bacterial presence, heightening concerns about water safety.

Abitkar emphasized the need for clean water and robust SOPs to prevent similar outbreaks statewide. He assured measures to support affected individuals, calling on private hospitals to offer fair treatment costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

