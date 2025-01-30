Left Menu

ASHA Workers Demand Formal Employment Status and Rights

ASHA workers are urging the central government to recognize them as formal employees with statutory rights. Despite their crucial role in healthcare, they remain classified as volunteers, receiving low wages without essential benefits. The ASHA Workers' Federation emphasizes the importance of providing social security and pension benefits.

Updated: 30-01-2025 18:35 IST
  India

In a fervent plea to the central government, the largest trade union for ASHA workers has called for their recognition as formal employees, complete with statutory rights. This demand comes amidst growing frustration with symbolic gestures that fail to address fundamental issues.

The ASHA Workers' and Facilitators' Federation expressed their concerns in an open letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, critiquing the lack of financial security and social benefits for ASHA workers. Despite being crucial to India's healthcare, they remain labeled as ''volunteers'' with low wages.

The federation also highlighted delays in wage payments and urged the government to increase financial allocation for health missions in the upcoming Union Budget. As ASHA workers continue to fight for their rightful dignity, their call for prompt action becomes increasingly pressing.

