Pioneering Tissue Transplantation at Zoram Medical College: A New Era for Healthcare in Mizoram

In an ambitious step towards enhanced healthcare, Mizoram's government is poised to introduce tissue transplantation at the state-run Zoram Medical College and Hospital. Health Minister Lalrinpuii shared this groundbreaking move on Thursday, speaking during a party meeting in Lunglei town.

Minister Lalrinpuii highlighted that pivotal arrangements are in progress with assistance from the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation. She assured that a transplant coordinator, consultant, and additional staff are being appointed to facilitate the operations.

The transformative healthcare initiative aims to offer kidney and heart transplants at far lower costs than private hospitals. Expected to cost just Rs 1 lakh, these transplants signify a promising future for affordable medical care in Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)