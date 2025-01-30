Ebola Strikes Uganda: First Fatality in New Outbreak Confirmed

A Ugandan nurse has died from Ebola in what marks the first fatality since the East African nation's last outbreak concluded earlier this year. Diana Atwine, the health ministry's permanent secretary, announced the sad news on Thursday, following the confirmation of the Sudan strain of Ebola after postmortem tests.

The 32-year-old nurse from Mulago Hospital first showed symptoms of the deadly disease, such as fever, and was treated at various health facilities before passing away. Health authorities have identified 44 people who came into contact with the victim, including hospital workers and patients, as they work to contain the virus.

This recent outbreak in Uganda comes amid a troubling trend of viral hemorrhagic fevers in East Africa, with Tanzania reporting a Marburg disease outbreak earlier this month. The absence of approved vaccines for the Sudan strain underlines the urgency of contact tracing and containment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)