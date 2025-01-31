First HMPV Case in Bilaspur Sparks Health Alert
A three-year-old boy in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, has been diagnosed with human metapneumovirus (HMPV), marking the state's first case. Admitted for cold symptoms, his condition remains critical. An alert has been issued, and a survey is underway in his locality. Authorities are considering further treatment at AIIMS Raipur.
- India
A three-year-old boy from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, made headlines as the state's first recorded case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV).
After presenting with cold symptoms, the child was admitted to a private hospital, where his condition remains critical.
This development prompted health officials to issue an alert and begin a survey in his Korba district locality.
