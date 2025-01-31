AstraZeneca Halts £450M Investment Due to Reduced Government Support

AstraZeneca has announced its decision to withdraw a substantial £450 million investment from a vaccine manufacturing plant in northern England. The company attributes this action to decreased government support.

The move to halt development at the facility in Liverpool coincides with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's efforts to attract investment for economic growth. An AstraZeneca spokesperson emphasized the decision stemmed from various factors, including adjustments in government proposals compared to previous offers.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves highlighted AstraZeneca among firms contributing to job creation and investment. Despite stalled talks over state aid, the Liverpool site will continue flu vaccine production.

(With inputs from agencies.)