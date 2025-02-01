Left Menu

Health Sector Headlines: High-Stakes Decisions and Market Moves

Recent health news highlights include a review of the safety of Alzheimer's drug Leqembi, legal charges against a New York doctor in Louisiana, and AstraZeneca's halted UK investment. Other stories cover U.S. health agencies' website changes, Metsera's IPO, Gaza's ongoing food crisis, the U.S. exit from WHO, and AbbVie's profit predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 02:27 IST
Health Sector Headlines: High-Stakes Decisions and Market Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Medicines Agency will reassess the safety of Eisai and Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, after new data emerged post-approval recommendation. The findings could potentially alter the regulator's prior stance on the drug.

In Louisiana, a New York physician, Margaret Carpenter, faces felony charges for prescribing an abortion pill to a teen. Both Carpenter and the minor's mother were indicted for criminal abortion, marking a significant legal case in the state.

Amidst political and economic shifts, AstraZeneca has decided against a £450 million investment in a vaccine manufacturing facility in Liverpool, citing reduced government support. This move coincides with efforts by UK leadership to boost investment for economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025