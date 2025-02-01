Health Sector Headlines: High-Stakes Decisions and Market Moves

The European Medicines Agency will reassess the safety of Eisai and Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, after new data emerged post-approval recommendation. The findings could potentially alter the regulator's prior stance on the drug.

In Louisiana, a New York physician, Margaret Carpenter, faces felony charges for prescribing an abortion pill to a teen. Both Carpenter and the minor's mother were indicted for criminal abortion, marking a significant legal case in the state.

Amidst political and economic shifts, AstraZeneca has decided against a £450 million investment in a vaccine manufacturing facility in Liverpool, citing reduced government support. This move coincides with efforts by UK leadership to boost investment for economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)