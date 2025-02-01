Health Sector Headlines: High-Stakes Decisions and Market Moves
Recent health news highlights include a review of the safety of Alzheimer's drug Leqembi, legal charges against a New York doctor in Louisiana, and AstraZeneca's halted UK investment. Other stories cover U.S. health agencies' website changes, Metsera's IPO, Gaza's ongoing food crisis, the U.S. exit from WHO, and AbbVie's profit predictions.
The European Medicines Agency will reassess the safety of Eisai and Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, after new data emerged post-approval recommendation. The findings could potentially alter the regulator's prior stance on the drug.
In Louisiana, a New York physician, Margaret Carpenter, faces felony charges for prescribing an abortion pill to a teen. Both Carpenter and the minor's mother were indicted for criminal abortion, marking a significant legal case in the state.
Amidst political and economic shifts, AstraZeneca has decided against a £450 million investment in a vaccine manufacturing facility in Liverpool, citing reduced government support. This move coincides with efforts by UK leadership to boost investment for economic recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
